'You did not win': VP Mike Pence lashes out at protesters who stormed US Capitol in support of Trump

Interestingly, while Trump's calls for non-violence were largely sympathetic to the protesters, Pence lashed out in no uncertain terms. Even as Trump wrote about how he could understand the protesters' pain over the "rigged" elections, Pence condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms".

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the People's House," he tweeted.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he had warned earlier as the protests raged.