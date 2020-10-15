Yemen's rebels say long-awaited prisoner exchange has begun

A satellite TV channel run by Yemen's Houthi rebels broadcast the start of a long-awaited prisoner exchange on Thursday between the country's warring sides, as three planes carrying freed Houthi prisoners touched down in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Last month, the United Nations announced that the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government had agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners, marking the first phase of a prisoner-release plan reached earlier this year. The swap was being coordinated by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen.

Another two planes took off from Sanaa, one carrying freed Yemeni government prisoners and another carrying 15 Saudis and five Sudanese who had fought alongside government forces, the Houthi's Al-Masirah news channel reported.

The planes were heading for Seyun airport in southern Yemen and Abha airport in Saudi Arabia. Another plane carrying more Houthi rebels was still expected to arrive in Sanaa, the report said.