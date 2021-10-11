Yemen war: Saudi-led coalition kill 156 Houthi rebels in Marib

More than 150 Huthi rebels have been killed in an operation south of Marib, a major hotspot of Yemen's civil war, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militants said on Monday.

"The targeting process included the destruction of eight military vehicles, and casualties exceeded 156 terrorist elements," a coalition statement said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The operation took place in Abdiya south of Marib, the internationally recognised government's last outpost in northern Yemen and key to controlling the region's oil wealth.

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting the Iran-backed Huthi rebels against the internationally recognized government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Shiite Huthis renewed their campaign to capture Marib last month. The resulting clashes and air strikes have left hundreds of rebels and loyalists dead.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

(with inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:50 PM IST