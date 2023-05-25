 World’s biggest nuclear plant in Japan may continue to stay shut as employee loses crucial documents
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

Humans have the tendency to forget things and we all agree on that. But sometimes that one mistake of ours turns into a blunder. 

Something similar happened to an employee of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant that can further postpone its reopening. 

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan’s Niigata prefecture operated by the Tokyo Electric Power Co or Tepco claimed that an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them, according to a report published in Bloomberg.

Incidents to further erode the regulator’s confidence in Tepco

The incident is likely to further erode the regulator’s confidence in Tepco.

After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, lapses in safety and strict regulatory processes have stopped Japan from restarting most of its nuclear reactors.

The employee misplacing the document came to light when a local resident discovered some of the lost papers that were related to dealing with fire and flood. As per news report the company is trying to recover as many as 38 pages of the document. The manager and the employee were given warnings. 

As per reports, Tepco claimed that all the staff will follow stringent rules on taking documents and information off-site.

