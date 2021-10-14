World Students' Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

Students are the future and representatives of each country across the globe. Since childhood, students are instructed to learn and eventually work hard to achieve their career goals and make a difference in the world.

The celebration of World Students' Day resembles multiculturalism, diversity and cooperation among students across the globe.

It is a global opportunity to boost the skills and caliber of students at every corner of the world. It also discusses the various issues faced by students and awareness on preventative measures of the same are significantly promoted.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the students have been at a massive loss. The whole psychological condition of students have changed due to the online learning adaptation. A survey shows a total loss of 8.9 per cent in the academic year 2020–2021.

The United Nations had declared October 15 as World Students' Day in 2010.

The day also marks AP J Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, the one who gave uttermost importance to students and encouraged them at every event. He had a brilliant advice for students, "The two most important life goals I would like every youth to have: One, increase the amount of time that you have at your disposal; two, increase what you can achieve in the time available."

This year the auspicious day will be celebrated with the theme of "Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace". It reaffirms the role of education as a fundamental right for public good. It also enables the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The quote “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world” reminds us the power students can possess through education.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:45 PM IST