World Spine Day 2022: Blame it on poor lifestyle? Must-know facts about spinal illnesses

Ouch! Is your back aching to make you cry? Throughout the day, there may have been several instances that we ignored our posture and compromised with keeping our spine erect and comfortable. To address spinal issues, some resort to walking and workouts while others try quick pain relief alternatives.

On this World Spine Day, i.e. observed on October 16, take a read to know some facts about spinal illness along with some hacks to wellness.

Low back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the Global Burden of Disease 2010. However, this type of back pain is easy to deal with rather than an overall discomfort. Placing a soft cushion below seating area can soothe the condition.

Back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work. Back pain is the second most common reason for visits to the doctor’s office, outnumbered only by upper-respiratory infections.

Experts estimate that as much as 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some time in their lives.

Most cases of back pain are mechanical or non-organic—meaning they are not caused by serious conditions, such as inflammatory arthritis, infection, fracture or cancer.

Stretching exercises can do wonders, if carried out in proper supervision and limit. Despite initial pain, the workout to strengthen and activate stiff muscles can benefit in the longer run.

World Spine Day not only cares or throws light on the burden of spinal pain and disability around the world, but also highlights the importance of spinal health and well being. The day aims the promotion of physical activity, good posture, responsible lifting and healthy working conditions will all feature as people are encouraged to look after their spines and stay active.