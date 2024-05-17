Morocco Offers Scholarships To Indian Students For 2024-25 Academic Year

File

In the academic year 2024–2025, Morocco will award ten scholarships to students from India. These scholarships are intended for students who want to pursue a bachelor's degree in a variety of subjects at public higher education institutions in Morocco. Here are the key details and eligibility criteria for these scholarships:

Fields of Study:

Medical Studies

Paramedical Studies

Commerce and Accounting Studies

Engineering and Technology Sciences

Veterinary and Agricultural Sciences

Architecture

Eligibility Criteria:

Language Proficiency:

French: The majority of higher education institutions in Morocco teach scientific, technical, and economic subjects primarily in French. Candidates who are accepted into these fields but do not speak French well will therefore need to take French language courses at specific institutions in their home country during the 2024–2025 academic year.

Arabic: Arabic is the language of instruction for courses in Islamic studies, literature, and language. Arabic proficiency is a requirement for admission to these courses.

Law: French and Arabic are the two languages offered for legal studies.

Upon completion of the French language program, students’ proficiency will be assessed.

Successful candidates will then be assigned to specific fields of study, which are non-negotiable.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should send their applications to cs3.ed@nic.in.

The deadline for application submission was May 15, 2024.

Registration process for residents and diplomats:

International candidates living in Morocco who hold Moroccan diplomas are not eligible for AMCI scholarships and must apply directly to the training facilities.

Foreign applicants who are residents of Morocco and hold foreign diplomas are able to apply to AMCI through their recognised Moroccan embassies, but they are not eligible for AMCI scholarships.

Read Also 7 Indian-Origin Students Earn Prestigious Scholarship From Stanford University

For more information and a list of training and education institutions, students can visit the websites of AMCI (amci.ma/publications), the Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation, the Ministry of National Education, Professional Training, Higher Education, and Scientific Research, and the Office of Professional Training and Promotion of Labor.