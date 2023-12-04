World Soil Day 2023: Know Theme, Significance & Reason To Celebrate

The UNFAO observes World Soil Day on December 5 to raise awareness about the importance of soil | Freepik

Every year, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) observes World Soil Day on December 5 to raise awareness about the importance of soil, its quality, and the entire ecosystem. Soil is an essential component of human life, and it offers necessary nutrients, serves as a breeding ground for food, and is home to various animals. No soil, no plants and no animals. The entire food chain and existence of all living organisms will be halted if there's no soil.

World Soil Day 2023: Theme

This year's World Soil Day 2023 theme is 'Soil and Water: A Source of Life.' According to the Geneva Environment Network, the vital link between soil and water is essential to our planet's survival. These two primary resources provide more than 95 per cent of food. The ecosystems bind together by soil and water, which is essential for plant nutrition absorption.

World Soil Day 2023: History

In 2002, the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) proposed establishing a global day to recognise soil. The FAO backed the initiative and assisted in officially establishing World Soil Day under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership.

In June 2013, the FAO Conference approved the day and advocated for its formal adoption at the 68th United Nations General Assembly. The United Nations General Assembly announced December 5, 2014, the first World Soil Day.

World Soil Day 2023: Significance

World Soil Day coincides with Thailand King HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birth anniversary, who initially recognised this event. This global effort aims to improve soil awareness by addressing critical soil management challenges.

Soil nutrient loss, a significant cause of soil deterioration, is one of the most critical challenges for global food security and sustainability.