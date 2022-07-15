e-Paper Get App

World Snake Day: Unknown facts you should know

World Snake Day is observed on July 16

Updated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Image credit: Google

World Snake Day is observed on July 16 to create awareness about the different species of snakes that exist globally. There are around 3,500 types of snakes reportedly and only about 600 are poisonous. According to World Health Organization, 200 of those species pose a risk to human life.

The world's smallest snake is the Barbados thread snake. This snake is tinier than a nightcrawler at about 4 inches. If you compare the longest snake is the green anaconda.

Did you know that only 1/8 of the known snake species are poisonous? Most of them are nocturnal who use their tongue to smell air. They are cold-blooded, or ectotherms. They need to regulate their body temperatures.

Some of them lay eggs while others give birth. Since many years snake venom has been studied for medical use.

