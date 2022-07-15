Indore: Local actors have a chance to make it big on world stage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Aspiring local actors have a chance to make it big in the national and international scene in the city itself as The Blunt, a local media production company, is all set to produce, direct and shoot five web-series where majority of the cast will be local.

All the five web-series will be aired on the Zee 5 OTT Platform. Their aim is to promote the talent of the city by providing who otherwise have to move out of the city to prove themselves as actors.

The Blunt’s writer, Ambar Verman, said that their second web-series ‘Faltu Engineers’ is going to be released of the OTT platform Zee 5 on July 15.

Faltu Engineers is the story inspired from real life incidents of Verman and his colleagues which is all set to display the unsaid truth about engineering. Verman said, “The series is all fun, but has a tinge of real life emotion that will surely touch your heart.” As the series has been made in the city, popular locations like Chappan, Super Corridor etc have been used to shoot the scenes. Verman informed Free Press that most of their actors who played major role in the series are from Indore.