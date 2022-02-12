World Radio Day 2022: History, significance and theme

On 20th September 2010, the Spanish Radio Academy's idea made Spain come forward and request for a World Radio Day in front of UNESCO's Executive Board.

After extensive consultation from broadcasting associations, UN agencies, NGOs, foundations as well as UNESCO Permanent Delegations, the board recommended to the UNESCO 36th session of General Conference to have a World Radio Day on 13th February.

Radio is a wonderful medium for communicating to a diverse audience across the globe. At the world level, radio is still one of the most widely consumed medium. It acts as a major force in strengthening democracies and raising voices against unjust practices.

The main aim behind kick starting the day was to promote radio stations to serve diverse communities and allow people from different background to raise their concerns and viewpoints without any fear.

World Radio Day 2022: Theme

Theme of World Radio Day 2022 (WRD 2022) is “Radio and Trust”

The theme of the 2022 edition has been picked as 'Radio and Trust' because despite a global decline in trust in the internet and social media networks, radio continues to be seen by people as one of the most trustworthy news sources.

Trust in radio journalism: Produce independent and high-quality content;

Trust and accessibility: Take care of your audience;

Trust and viability of radio stations: Ensure competitiveness.

The theme of World Radio Day 2022 is divided into three sub-themes, so all the celebrations of this day revolve around these themes to promote Radio.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:48 PM IST