Thane: Forest officers successfully radio-collar 4th leopard in Yeoor range

Another male leopard was successfully radio-collared in the Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Monday by the forest officers.

The six-year-old leopard was named Jeevan to honour the memory of Mr J C Daniel who studied the Mumbai leopards in the 70s' and 80s' and wrote a book on Leopards of India.

Jeevan became the fourth leopard to be radio-collared as part of a research project that is being conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society- India (WCSI) in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The Phase II of the project is supported by funding from Wildlife Conservation Society India, Reliance Foundation and DBS Bank.

The first three leopards to be radio-collared were named Savitri, Maharaja and Kranti.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:33 AM IST