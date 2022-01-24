e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Maharashtra: 3 leopard cubs found in sugarcane farms near Pune

A farmer, who had arrived to cut cane, alerted forest department officials about the three cubs who are between 15 days and one-month-old, he said.
PTI
Maharashtra: 3 leopard cubs found in sugarcane farms near Pune | File Photo

Maharashtra: 3 leopard cubs found in sugarcane farms near Pune | File Photo

Advertisement

Three leopard cubs were found in sugarcane farms near Nere village on the outskirts of Pune on Monday, a forest official said.

A farmer, who had arrived to cut cane, alerted forest department officials about the three cubs who are between 15 days and one-month-old, he said.

Their health is being monitored and the trio will be released at the same spot later to ensure reunification with their mother, the official informed.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 3 held in 2 raids; ganja, mephedrone seized Mumbai: 3 held in 2 raids; ganja, mephedrone seized

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
Advertisement