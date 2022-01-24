Maharashtra: 3 leopard cubs found in sugarcane farms near Pune

Three leopard cubs were found in sugarcane farms near Nere village on the outskirts of Pune on Monday, a forest official said.

A farmer, who had arrived to cut cane, alerted forest department officials about the three cubs who are between 15 days and one-month-old, he said.

Their health is being monitored and the trio will be released at the same spot later to ensure reunification with their mother, the official informed.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:43 PM IST