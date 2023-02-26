World NGO Day: Significance, and all you need to know | Pixabay

World NGO Day is a recognised international holiday that takes place on February 27 every year.

The day aims to inspire people to become more actively involved within NGOs (Charities, NPOs, CSOs) and encourage a greater synergy between NGOs and both the public and private sector.

It is observed to recognize, celebrate and honour the fundamental contributions that these independent organizations have had on the world.

The day was officially declared back in 2010 by the 12 member countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum. However, it only received international recognition in 2014 by the European Union, the United Nations, and other international organizations.

Although NGOs date back to the 18th century, the name ‘non-governmental organization’ was created by the 1945 Charter of the United Nations, Article 71.

What distinguishes NGOs from other organisations is the fact that they are privately funded through grants, private donations, membership dues, product sales, and sometimes, government donations.

How to observe World NGO day?

Volunteer: NGOs require the support of volunteers. Hence, one can celebrate World NGO Day by volunteering to support a worthy cause.

Contribute: Given that they are non-profit organizations, NGOs rely a lot on donations to keep functioning. Hence one can choose to contribute to an NGO of their choice on the day.

Spread awareness: One can also spread awareness about the day via social media platforms and can use relevant hashtags while doing so.