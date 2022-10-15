World Food Day 2022: Date, significance and all you need to know

World Food Day | Freepik

World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 every year in order to mark the anniversary of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. The day aims at tackling global hunger and striving to eradicate hunger across the world.

This day is also celebrated by organizations like World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development. The significant day is celebrated by more than 150 countries around the world.

History of World Food Day:

World Food Day was first observed in 1945. It was celebrated to mark the launch of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The main focus of World Food Day is to celebrate the promotion of food security across the globe, especially in difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food and Agriculture Organization has played a pivotal role in achieving this goal. This day also serves as a reminder of the necessity of this organization and helps to aware the world of the requirement for better agriculture policies to be adopted and executed by governments all over the globe to make sure there is enough food available for everyone.

Significance of World Food Day:

We live in a society where there are people who can manage to indulge in the finest of delicacies without any thoughts but there are also others who struggle for food altogether.

World Food Day is not just about celebrating the mouthwatering delicious food that we are lucky enough to eat, but it is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the people who aren’t that lucky to enjoy even one meal a day.

There are millions of people across the globe who are struggling with hunger, they do not have adequate food to survive. Starvation is a global crisis that needs to be addressed and tackled before it’s too late.