'Women's Lives Would Be At Risk If Donald Trump Returned To White House,' Says Former US First Lady Michelle Obama

Washington: America’s former first lady Michelle Obama has dared men to support Democrat nominee Kamala Harris bid to be America’s first female president, warning at a rally in Michigan on Saturday that women’s lives would be at risk if Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, returned to the White House “as he is a vote against us”.

Addressing a raucous and adoring crowd, the former first lady described the assault on abortion rights as the harbinger of dangerous limitations on healthcare for women.

Hello, Michigan! Who’s ready to elect the next President of the United States, @KamalaHarris? I hope you’ll tune in as I talk about the importance of voting in this election: https://t.co/JsLhXpMe6M — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 26, 2024

"If we don't get this election right, your wife, our daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage,” Obama said. “So are you as men (audience) prepared to look into the eyes of the women and children you love and tell them you supported this assault on our safety?”

At one point of time, she: became emotional that in a trembling voice Obama said she is gripped by worry and frustration by a race that, she insisted, should not be as close as the polls suggest.

“By every measure, she (Harris) has demonstrated that she’s ready. The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment? “Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us because a vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth” she said.

Michelle Obama's Appeal T Women Voters

Appealing directly to women voters, Obama said, “Kamala, she is putting herself out there fearlessly, facing down even her harshest critics. Unlike her opponent, she’s not ducking interviews or cowering in safe spaces only with fawning audiences. She’s showing us what a sane, stable leader looks like.”

In her address, Harris told her supporters, “Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails.” She added, “He who will claim unchecked and extreme power if he is re-elected, he who has vowed he will be a dictator on Day 1, he who has said he wished he had generals like Hitler, who calls Americans who disagree with him ‘the enemy from within”