Did Donald Trump Work At McDonald's When It Was Closed? People Say The Event Was 'Staged'

Former US president Donald Trump waves to people from the drive-through pick up window of a McDonald's restaurant in Pennsylvania. | X (@realDonaldTrump)

Former US president Donald Trump, who is Republican Party's official candidate to contest US Presidential Election 2024, was in news for 'working' at McDonald's. Photos and videos of him frying some fries and even serving them are doing rounds with people reacting in an amused way. It was indeed a PR win for the former president, who often seeks opportunities to project his image as someone who is deeply connected with 'American way' of life. But now various claims on social media are alleging that the former president's McD gig was a 'staged' one, complete with fake customers and whatnot.

To be sure, almost everything is 'staged' when it comes to election campaigning so no surprises there. But what's different about this is, how the restaurant in Pennsylvania pulled all stops to ensure that Trump had a smooth run.

Was the McDonald's Closed When Trump Was Frying Fries?

Firstly, it is being claimed that the restaurant was closed when Trump worked ther. An image of a notice purportedly from the same restaurant is doing rounds on social media.

The notice says that the restaurant would be closed on 'October 20, until 4 pm'. It clearly says that this was being done 'to accommodate a visit at the request of former president Trump and his campaign.'

Here's the notice. FPJ has not independently verified authenticity of the image.

BREAKING



Donald Trump’s campaign and followers claim that he was really working at a McDonald’s and served food.



FALSE — the McDonald’s was closed.



And the “customers” were supporters who rehearsed in advance — plus members of the media. pic.twitter.com/jU9Bw5glHi — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 20, 2024

Some other posts had videos showing cars at the drive-through pick-up window of the restaurant. It was claimed that these 'customers' were selected the by the security apparatus for the former president and they even rehearsed giving orders and taking their deliveries from the president.

It was all staged! Trump did NOT work! McDonald’s closed & there was even a car rehearsal for "customers" who had been vetted & cleared by the campaign.



"We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4:00pm to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Donald… pic.twitter.com/dwojRjh0Lx — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 20, 2024

Trump is said to have chosen to 'work' at the McDonald's to score some brownie points over his rival Kamala Harris who often speaks about her 'middle-class background'.

Harris, who graduated from Howard University, worked in McDonald's restaurant in 1983 while she was studying.