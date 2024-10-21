 US Presidential Elections: Ex-President Donald Trump Makes Fries At McDonald's In Philadelphia, His Opponent Kamala Harris Celebrates 60th Birthday With Worship Services In Atlanta (Visuals)
Donald Trump made a surprise stop at a McDonald's in Philadelphia, interacting with staff and making fries, while Kamala Harris attended two worship services in Atlanta for her 60th birthday, where Stevie Wonder performed. Harris emphasized unity in her address and reiterated her call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) & Former US President Donald Trump (R) | X Of Kamala Harris & X Of Tiffany Fong

Washington DC: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday made an unusual stop at Philadelphia's McDonald's franchise while Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participated in worship services in Atlanta to garner support, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump wearing an apron over his shirt and tie made fries and interacted with the staff of McDonald's.

"It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," Trump said.

"I like this job," he added.

article-image

Trump's visit to McDonald's came as a counter to Harris' statement of working at fast-food chain during her time in college, Al Jazeera reported.

US Vice President Kamala Harris Participates In Two Worship Services On Her Birthday

On the other hand, Harris participated in two worship services on her 60th birthday in Atlanta. During her visit to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro in Georgia, famous musician Stevie Wonder performed, singing his hit Higher Ground and a version of Bob Marley's Redemption Song. He also sang Happy Birthday to Harris, Al Jazeera reported.

Addressing to the public in Georgia, Harris said, "At this point across our nation, what we do see are some trying to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos."

article-image
"At this moment, our country is at a crossroads and where we go is up to us," she added.

Earlier during Harris campaign in Michigan singer and rapper Lizzo showed her support to the Democrat.

"I already voted early and I voted for Harris," the musician, a Detroit native, told the crowd.

US VP Kamala Harris Repeats Her Call For A Ceasefire In Gaza

In Michigan, Harris also took the opportunity to repeat her call for a ceasefire in Gaza. She told media, "This creates an opening that I believe we must take full advantage of -- to dedicate ourselves to ending this war and bringing the hostages home,"

The US goes into elections in less than two weeks with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice President Kamala Harris for her first term to the White House.

