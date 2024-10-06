 'Drag Them To Register To Vote': Elon Musk At His First Donald Trump Rally Post Endorsement; Changes To A MAGA Profile Image
In his address to the 'MAGA' crowd, Musk spoke to the crowd in his own style. Musk has shrouded his X account with snippets and comments from the rally. In one of his statements, Musk, while talking about voting for Trump, urged people to register to vote.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
This is the Tesla and X boss's first ever appearance photo-op with the 45th US President since Endorsement | FPJ Library

The much anticipated public appearance of Elon Musk at a Donald Trump Campaign rally came to reality when Musk turned the 'showstopper' for the Republican presidential nominee's rally.

Elon Musk At Trump Rally

As mentioned before, this is the Tesla and X boss's first ever appearance photo-op with the 45th US President, ever since he endorsed Trump, almost immediately after Trump's first assassination attempt in the US state of Pennsylvania (in the town of Butler).

Interestingly, by design or by plan of fate, Musk appeared at the rally in the same state where the assassination attempt came to pass.

Musk, who was once a Democrat and was not an active supporter of Donald Trump, has come a long way.

In his address to the 'MAGA' crowd, Musk spoke to the crowd in his own style. Musk has shrouded his X account with snippets and comments from the rally.

In one of his statements, Musk, while talking about voting for Trump, urged people watching him to register to vote.

He said, This is a must win situation, So I have one ask for everyone in the audience, everyone who watches this video, everyone on live stream. This one request, it is very important. Register To Vote. And get everyone you know, and everyone you don't know. Drag them to register to vote. There is only two days left to register to vote. Musk, here was referring to the battleground US states of Georgia & Arizona.

In what appears to be Musk on an overdrive with his post on X, he once again posted said, "Make America Based Again!"

American Based

This comment is possibly in reference to building a manufacturing paradigm in the United States. This in turn is also a play on Make America Great Again pitch, used by the Trump Campaign.

MAGA Profile Image

Furthermore, Musk also changed his profile image to from him in a superhero costume to a new image featuring musk donning a 'Make America Great Again' or MAGA hat, with the American flag in the background.

