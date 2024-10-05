 X's Brazilian Dilemma: Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Elon Musk’s Platform Paid Fines To Wrong Bank, Stalling Resumption Of Services
Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
X's Brazilian Dilemma: Brazil's Supreme Court Rules Elon Musk’s Platform Paid Fines To Wrong Bank, Stalling Resumption Of Services | File

Elon Musk owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is on the continuous mode with facing significant challenges in resuming operation in Brazil. Despite having efforts to comply with court order, the Brazil's Supreme Court recently postponed its decision on lifting its suspension.

The issue

Reportedly, the lawyers representing the platform X, paid its pending fine to the wrong bank.

The fine amounting over 28.6 million reais (monetary unit of Brazil), that is, USD 5.24 million, were initially disputed by X’s legal team, which claimed the payments had been made correctly. However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes insisted that the payments be transferred to the correct account before any further steps could be taken.

Why X Was Suspended in Brazil

Since late August, the social media platform X, has been to unable to operate in Brazil as the platform was suspended for failing to comply with the legal requirements. The legal requirements includes the appointment of a local legal representative and addressing issues related to hate speech moderation.

Since X has one of the largest market in Brazil, these regulations are considered crucial in the country.

article-image

After reversing its earlier stance and following the court's orders, including the blocking of certain accounts under investigation, the platform had hoped to restore its services.

On September 26, the company requested the court to allow operations to resume, stating it had paid the pending fines.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, however, maintained that the platform X’s resumption would only be possible once the outstanding fines were transferred to the appropriate bank. He further directed that Brazil's prosecutor general provide an opinion on the matter before any final decision could be made.

The social media handle X’s legal team, however, pushed back against this requirement, altercating that they had paid the fines correctly and questioned the necessity of consulting the prosecutor general before allowing the platform to resume services.

