 'If Donald Trump Is Not Elected, Then This Will Be Country's Last Election,' Says Tech Billionaire Elon Musk
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Former US President Donald Trump (L) & Tech Billionaire Elon Musk (R) |

New York: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday said that if Republican candidate Donald Trump is not voted to power in the upcoming United States (US) Presidential polls, this would be the last election in the country.

While endorsing the ex-President, Musk said that electing Trump is the only way to save democracy in the US. “Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!” he said while replying to a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Accusation Made By Elon Musk Against Joe Biden-Led Govt

The SpaceX CEO further accused the Joe Biden-led government of making illegal migrants citizens of the country in a bid to win elections in “swing states”.

“If even one out of 20 illegal persons become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years. The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!!” the X CEO added.

Musk further said that the Biden administration is flying asylum seekers into swing states which would eventually lead to a collapse of democracy and make America a one-party state.

