 'FAA Smothering National Space Program': SpaceX Chief Elon Musk Lashes Out At Regulatory Agency
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Elon Musk | Wilkimedia Commons

In what is seen by many as the latest addition to Elon Musk and his skirmishes against space and aviation national institutions, the Tesla and SpaceX boss has once again targeted the Federal Aviation Agency or FAA, that takes care of the civil aviation duties in the country.

Redtape a Hinderance?

Previously, Musk had also taken on NASA and even accused one of the biggest space agencies in the world of trying to sabotage his company, SpaceX.

According to Musk, the FAA is causing impediments in the path to space exploration in the USA.

article-image

In a post, quoting another post on the matter of space exploration, Musk said, "Meanwhile, back in America, the @FAANews is smothering the national space program in kafkaesque paperwork!".

In this case, Musk was reacting to another post that exhibited the apparent expansion the Chinese space exploration industry has seen in terms of growth and innovation.

In the quoted post, the author of the post, while sharing a short clipping, said, "China has stated their astronauts will be walking on the Moon by 2030 - they just revealed their new suit."

Elon Musk's Previous Attack On FAA

This is not the first time Musk has taken on the FAA. Previously, in what can be seen in contradiction to Musk's above post on lambasting the'red tapes', Musk was seen accusing FAA of compromising on security, with regards to the controversial Boeing mission.

In the post, Musk launched a scathing attack on the regulatory, saying, "The @FAANews leadership spends their resources attacking @SpaceX for petty matters that have nothing to do with safety, while neglecting real safety issues at Boeing."

The SpaceX boss further added, "This is deeply wrong and puts human lives at risk. NASA deemed the Boeing capsule unsafe for astronaut return, turning, out of necessity, to SpaceX, yet instead of fining Boeing for putting astronauts at risk, the FAA is fining SpaceX for trivia!"

