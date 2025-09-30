 Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+ Pilots
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+ Pilots

Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+ Pilots

Airbus India and South Asia President Jurgen Westermeier said the facility is not just a joint venture but also a strategic investment in the future of the Indian aviation industry. The training centre will consolidate Air India’s pilot training infrastructure in one location at Gurugram, which already hosts South Asia’s largest aviation training academy.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Gurugram: The state-of-the-art pilot training centre has been inaugurated at the Air India Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram, which will train more than 5,000 new pilots over the next decade to meet the rising demand in India’s fast-growing aviation sector, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The centre has been set up as a 50:50 joint venture between Air India and Airbus. The facility was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in the presence of Christian Scherer, CEO of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus, Campbell Wilson, MD &amp; CEO of Air India, and senior officials from the Tata Group, Air India and Airbus. Spread across 12,000 square metres, the centre will house 10 full flight simulators (FFSs) along with advanced classrooms and briefing rooms.

Read Also
Centre Slashes GST On All Drones To 5%, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Says Reform To Boost...
article-image

It will provide training for Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft families and has been approved by both India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Currently, it is equipped with two A320 simulators, while six more A320 simulators and two A350 simulators will be added in phases. Airbus India and South Asia President Jurgen Westermeier said the facility is not just a joint venture but also a strategic investment in the future of the Indian aviation industry.

He added that India is a strategic powerhouse for Airbus, and the centre reflects the company’s commitment to its potential. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said that with 570 new aircraft on order, the airline is in an expansion mode and the training centre will play a key role in upskilling pilots to support its transformation journey.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

He said the academy would help make Air India and the Indian aviation sector more self-reliant while ensuring world-class training standards. The training centre will consolidate Air India’s pilot training infrastructure in one location at Gurugram, which already hosts South Asia’s largest aviation training academy.

Established in 2024, the academy trains over 2,000 aviation professionals daily and is expected to train more than 50,000 professionals, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and ground staff, in the coming years. Alongside the new facility, Air India is also setting up South Asia’s largest flying training organisation at Amravati in Maharashtra, which will train 180 commercial pilots annually. A Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) is also being established near Air India’s upcoming MRO facility in Bengaluru, which will be operational by FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping...

PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping...

Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals

Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals

New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?

New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?

Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+...

Aviation Boom: Air India & Airbus Inaugurate Advanced Pilot Training Hub In Gurugram To Train 5,000+...

SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?

SEBI Slaps ₹2-Year Ban On Man Industries, Why This Could Be A Warning For Other Listed Firms?