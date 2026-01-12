 Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs Back To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJust Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs Back To India

Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs Back To India

Samir Arora says special tax breaks for foreign investors will not help India’s markets. He believes the best solution is to make long-term capital gains tax zero for all investors. This simple move can quickly improve confidence, reduce FII selling, and support market stability.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Government Thinking of Tax Relief for FIIs |

Mumbai: India’s stock market has been under pressure for many months because of heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). This selling has hurt market mood, liquidity, and even foreign exchange reserves.

To improve the situation, the government is reportedly thinking about giving tax incentives to foreign pension funds and endowment funds. The aim is to attract long-term foreign money back into Indian markets.

Samir Arora Strongly Opposes the Idea

Helios Capital founder and well-known fund manager Samir Arora has openly criticized this proposal on social media platform X. He said giving tax benefits to only a few foreign investors is the wrong approach and will not improve FII flows.

FPJ Shorts
'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours
'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij Dating Rumours
Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?
Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?
Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video
Dog Thrown From Car Windshield Lands On Feet During High-Speed Police Chase - Viral Video
'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO
'PSLV-C62 Mission Witnesses Disturbance At PS3 Stage, Deviation In Vehicle's Flight Path': ISRO

According to him, this plan will only increase confusion and complexity in the market.

Why Special Tax Benefits Will Not Work?

Samir Arora explained that most foreign pension funds and endowments do not invest directly in Indian stocks. Instead, they invest through India-focused ETFs listed in the US or through actively managed global funds.

Read Also
Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
article-image

In such cases, the taxable entity is the fund or ETF, not the individual investor. So it is practically impossible to give tax relief to some investors sitting inside the same fund and not to others. This will make tax rules complicated and unclear.

FII Sentiment Will Not Improve Quickly

Arora also pointed out that long-term foreign investors take time to make decisions. Even if tax incentives are announced, investors will first study the structure, take internal approvals, and review risks.

This process can take many months or even a year. So this method will not bring quick relief to the market.

Read Also
Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1
article-image

Simple and Powerful Solution: Zero LTCG for All

Samir Arora’s clear suggestion is: “Make Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax zero for everyone.”If LTCG after one year is removed for both Indian and foreign investors, it can:

- Improve market confidence

- Slow down FII selling

- Boost long-term investment

- Support forex reserves

- Bring back investor enthusiasm

If the government worries about revenue loss, it can slightly adjust Security Transaction Tax (STT). This may also reduce excessive speculation and high F&O volumes, which SEBI wants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?

Using Other Bank ATMs Gets Costlier For SBI Customers, Here's Who Will Pay More & Who Is Still Safe?

Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group...

Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty,...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty,...

Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026

Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026

Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs...

Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs...