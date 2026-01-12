 Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group Company?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group Company?

Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group Company?

Tejas Networks shares fell over 12 percent after the company reported a Rs 196 crore loss in Q3 and an 88 percent drop in revenue. Delays in a major BSNL order hurt earnings. While losses continue, new 5G projects and PLI incentives offer some long-term support.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Tejas Networks shares fell over 12 percent after the company reported a Rs 196 crore loss in Q3. | Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai: Shares of Tejas Networks fell sharply by more than 12 percent on Monday, January 12, after the company announced weak results for the December quarter. The stock touched a low of Rs 364.25 on the NSE as investors reacted negatively to the numbers released after market hours on Friday.

Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group and makes telecom and data networking equipment.

Company Reports Second Straight Quarterly Loss

For the October–December quarter, Tejas Networks reported a consolidated loss of Rs 196.55 crore. This is the second consecutive quarter in which the company has posted a loss. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 165.67 crore.

FPJ Shorts
REET Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Subject Details
REET Mains 2025 Admit Card OUT Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Subject Details
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty, Reliance To Double Gujarat Investment To ₹7 Lakh Crore
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty, Reliance To Double Gujarat Investment To ₹7 Lakh Crore
Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026
Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026
Navigating AI-Driven Education: The Crucial Role Of Educators & Critical Thinking
Navigating AI-Driven Education: The Crucial Role Of Educators & Critical Thinking
Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower, Grappling With Geopolitical Tensions & US-India Trade Uncertainty
article-image

The main reason for the loss was a sharp fall in sales, especially due to delays in orders from state-owned telecom company BSNL.

Revenue Drops Nearly 88 percent in Q3

The company’s revenue from operations fell steeply by around 88 percent to Rs 306.79 crore in the December quarter. In comparison, revenue in the same quarter last year stood at about Rs 2,642 crore.

A major reason behind this fall was the delay of a large purchase order from BSNL worth Rs 1,526 crore. This order was meant for setting up 18,000 telecom sites and is part of BSNL’s 4G network rollout.

Heavy Dependence on Domestic Market

Tejas Networks gets most of its business from India. During the quarter, around 85 percent of its revenue came from the domestic market, while only 15 percent came from international markets.

Read Also
Rail Vikas Nigam Shares Drop By Over 2% As Price Target Lowered To ₹357
article-image

The company said it currently holds inventory worth Rs 2,363 crore, which will be converted into finished products and shipped in the coming months.

Losses Continue for Nine Months

For the nine-month period ending December 31, Tejas Networks reported a total loss of Rs 697.55 crore. Revenue for this period also dropped sharply by 89 percent to Rs 793.69 crore.

However, the company reported cash reserves of Rs 537 crore during the quarter, which provides some financial comfort.

Read Also
Markets Snap Two-Week Winning Streak, Sensex Falls 605 Points, Nifty Drops 194 Points
article-image

Some Positive Developments Ahead

Despite weak results, the company said it has won new orders for private 5G networks in sectors like ports and mines. It has also been selected for a 5G pilot project for Indian Railways on the Delhi–Mumbai route.

Tejas Networks also received Rs 84.95 crore under the government’s PLI scheme during the quarter, taking total incentives received to Rs 397 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group...

Tejas Networks Shares Sink Over 12% After Big Q3 Loss, Know- What Went Wrong For The Tata Group...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty,...

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As India's 'Invincible Protective Wall' Amid Global Uncertainty,...

Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026

Indian Biogas Association Urges ₹10,000 Crore Fund, 50% Higher Subsidy In Union Budget 2026

Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs...

Just Scrap LTCG & Ignore All Other Ideas, Samir Arora Says, The One Bold Step That May Pull FIIs...

Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs On MCX & Globally Amid US Fed Tensions, Iran Protests & Geopolitical...

Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs On MCX & Globally Amid US Fed Tensions, Iran Protests & Geopolitical...