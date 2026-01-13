 CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs

CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry has demanded the permanent waiver of the 11% import duty on all cotton varieties, reinstated from January 1, 2026. A delegation met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention. CITI warned that the duty would raise costs, hurt competitiveness, and exacerbate supply shortages as Indian cotton output hits a 20-year low.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has demanded that the government permanently remove the 11 per cent cotton import duty as it would help mitigate the cost pressure for domestic companies. A delegation from CITI met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week to seek his intervention regarding the permanent removal of import duty on cotton of all varieties, the textile industry body said on Monday.

India's textile industry, the country's second-largest employment provider, requires stable access to high-quality cotton. In view of the persistent demand-supply gap, the government extended the import duty exemption on cotton until December 31, 2025. Various textile associations welcomed the government's move to exempt all varieties of cotton from the 11 per cent import duty.

Read Also
Onion Prices Crash As Bangladesh Halts Imports From India; Nashik Farmers Face ₹175-200 Cr Loss
article-image

With no further notification for extension from the government, the duty is reinstated from January 1, 2026. According to CITI, this will adversely impact the competitiveness of the country's textile and apparel sector. The minister assured the group that these concerns would be carefully considered during the review process, CITI stated. CITI also highlighted that cotton production in India has been steadily decreasing and is projected to fall this year to its lowest level in the last two decades, heightening concerns about supply shortages.

It argued that the reimposition of cotton import duty would further aggravate the cost pressure for companies. The industry members pointed out that during the last decade, average cotton imports have been around 20 lakh bales, constituting around 6.8 per cent of India's average domestic production. Further, imports are largely quality and specification-driven, catering to specialised cotton requirements and back-to-back export orders, and do not displace domestic cotton, CITI said.

FPJ Shorts
CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs
CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs
From Telecom To Power, India Laying Foundation For Robust AI Infrastructure
From Telecom To Power, India Laying Foundation For Robust AI Infrastructure
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Read Also
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For...
article-image

Besides, major competing textile exporting countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam have allowed duty-free access to cotton, giving them a structural cost advantage. One of the biggest generators of jobs and livelihoods, the textile and apparel sector is facing a significant challenge in the form of the 50 per cent US tariff, effective August 27, 2025. India's textile exports, including those to the US, are dominated by cotton.

The US is the single-largest market for India's textile and apparel exports, contributing almost 28 per cent to the overall revenue of the country's textile and apparel exporters. India's textile and apparel exports to the US were valued at nearly USD 11 billion in financial year 2024-25. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling...

CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling...

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...