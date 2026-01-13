 India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite Deliveries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite Deliveries

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite Deliveries

India and Germany signed a bilateral agreement on January 12, 2026, in Ahmedabad during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit, to deepen cooperation in postal, express, and logistics services. The pact focuses on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries, launching joint premium express products using India Post's last-mile network and Deutsche Post-DHL's global reach.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India and Germany have signed a bilateral pact to deepen cooperation in postal, express and logistics services with a strong focus on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries, an official statement said on Monday.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to higher export volumes, improved service quality and increased participation of Indian businesses in global value chains by enhancing access to international markets and strengthening India's logistics ecosystem, it added. "India and Germany have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in the postal, express and logistics sector with the signing and exchange of two key instruments on January 12, 2026, in Ahmedabad, during the visit of...Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to India," the Ministry of Communications said in the statement.

Under the pact, India and Germany are expected to launch joint premium international express products, including a time-definite international express service that will leverage the extensive last-mile reach of India Post and the global express and logistics network of the Deutsche Post-DHL Group, which is likely to significantly improve transit times, reliability and end-to-end visibility for international shipments originating from India.

"The collaboration envisages a structured partnership covering postal, express and logistics services, with a strong focus on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries. It provides a framework for developing joint products and services, strengthening network connectivity and last-mile cooperation, and exploring bilateral rate arrangements for letters and parcels," the statement said. The partnership also emphasises the exchange of best practices in digitalisation, operational efficiency, sustainability and green logistics. 

FPJ Shorts
Tech IPO Wave 2026: PhonePe, Zepto, OYO, boAt Looking To Go Public This Year
Tech IPO Wave 2026: PhonePe, Zepto, OYO, boAt Looking To Go Public This Year
Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors
Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors
KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects
KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects
Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat
Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

India & Germany Sign Pact To Boost Cross-Border E-Commerce, Express Logistics & Time-Definite...

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

Balu Forge Shares Jump 10% After Long Fall Ends, I-T Probe Closure Brings Relief To Investors

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid...

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Trump Tariff Shock Lifts Oil Prices, WTI Jumps To 60 Dollars/Barrel On Iran Trade Threat

Essar Future Energy To Invest ₹5,100 Crore In Large-Scale Bio-Fuel Complex In Gujarat

Essar Future Energy To Invest ₹5,100 Crore In Large-Scale Bio-Fuel Complex In Gujarat