 L&T Bags 2,500 Crore Bridge Project In West Bengal, Aims To End Ferry Dependency For 2 Lakh Residents By 2029
Larsen & Toubro’s transportation infrastructure unit has secured a “significant” order—estimated between ₹1,000–2,500 crore—to construct a 3.2 km cable-stayed bridge across the Muri Ganga River in West Bengal. The project includes smart traffic systems, lighting, and 1.55 km of approach roads. It will transform access to Sagar Island.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Mumbai: L&T has clinched a major contract that’s set to bridge the connectivity gap—literally—in eastern India. The engineering giant announced a fresh win for its transportation arm: a critical river-spanning bridge in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

New bridge project awarded
The order involves building a 2+2 lane, 3.2 km extradosed cable-stayed bridge across the Muri Ganga River. The project also includes a 0.9 km approach on the Kakdwip side and another 0.65 km on the Sagar Island side. The bridge will be fitted with architectural lighting, hybrid street lighting, traffic management systems and health monitoring technology, positioning it among India’s smart transport corridors.

Improved access to Sagar Island
Currently reliant on ferries prone to disruptions during adverse weather, Sagar Island's 2 lakh residents face frequent isolation. The new bridge promises all-weather, direct access—unlocking better mobility, healthcare access and logistics flow. With this move, L&T is addressing a long-standing need of the region.

Cultural and economic upliftment
The impact isn’t just infrastructural. The bridge is expected to benefit millions of pilgrims attending the annual Ganga Sagar Mela—the second-largest religious gathering in India after the Kumbh Mela. L&T believes the project will also drive tourism and local economic activity, helping reshape the region’s socio-economic outlook.

Order value and classification
While L&T did not disclose the exact value, it classified the win as “significant”, implying a contract size between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as per its internal benchmarks. This aligns with L&T’s push to grow its infrastructure backlog with strategic, high-impact projects. The bridge contract underlines L&T’s continued strength in core infrastructure, reinforcing its leadership in India’s evolving EPC landscape.

