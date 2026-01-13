KP Group Commits ₹4,000 Crore To Renewable Energy In Gujarat, Signs MoU For Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects

File Image |

New Delhi: KP Group has pledged an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the renewable energy sector in Gujarat. The group has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for the development of renewable energy projects in the state, an exchange filing said.

Read Also KP Energy Secures New Order For Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project From Aditya Birla Group

The MoU was signed on January 12, 2026, at Rajkot, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference - Investment Promotion Activity. "Under the MoU, KP Group proposes to establish renewable energy projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 855 MW, comprising solar power projects and ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects, across multiple locations in Gujarat, including Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch (Bhuj)," the group said. The total proposed investment for these projects is approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.