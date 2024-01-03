 KP Energy Secures New Order For Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project From Aditya Birla Group
KP Energy Secures New Order For Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project From Aditya Birla Group

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
KP Energy Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received new order from ABREL EPC Limited (Aditya Birla group company) for development of Balance of Plant of 86.1 MW (Megawatt) wind capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project (comprising of 86.1MW wind and 65MWac Solar) to be connected to existing 140MW power evacuation facility at Fulsar Pooling Sub-station, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Time period

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25.

About the project

The project includes the installation of wind operated electricity generator (commonly also referred as windmill or WTG) each of 2X model. KP Energy will be responsible for providing a range of services, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the project.

It entails tasks such as land acquisition, design, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning for the balance of plant and securing the necessary approvals and permits for the Project.

