Kalpataru Projects And Its International Subsidiaries Bags New Order Worth ₹3,244 Cr

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,244 Crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business including KPIL's largest ever design & build contract for construction of a large-size residential buildings project in South India with a buildup area of approx. 13 million square feet from a reputed developer.

Order for design & construction of an underground metro rail project, signifying KPIL's foray into electric mobility business with TBM tunnelling scope. Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development. Our largest ever order win in our B&F business, on design & build basis, from a reputed developer for a large residential buildings project in South India further fortifies our position as a leading player in this space. The nature of these large order wins, involving engineering scope, reflect on our growing capabilities across diversified portfolio of business.”

Mohnot added, "Our YTD FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately Rs 17,685 crores, providing a robust foundation for sustained future growth.”

Kalpataru Projects International Limited shares

The shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited on Friday at 11:39 am IST were at Rs 720, up by 9.49 per cent.