 Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMeesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units

Meesho Limited has initiated a postal ballot to ratify key changes to its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 and extend benefits to subsidiaries. If approved, the scheme will cover 47,55,05,141 shares. The online voting window opens January 14 and closes February 12, 2026, using NSDL’s e-voting platform.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bengaluru: Meesho is making a bold move to unify its employee incentives. In a fresh regulatory filing, the e-commerce firm has announced a postal ballot to approve amendments to its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP 2024) and expand its reach to subsidiary employees. The decision follows Meesho’s public market debut in December 2025.

Boosting stock option coverage
Meesho is looking to ratify and amend the ESOP 2024 Plan, now set to cover up to 93,06,284 stock options, convertible into 47,55,05,141 equity shares. Pool-1 comprises 75,33,809 options (68.5% already granted), while Pool-2 has 17,72,475 options (97.9% granted), with each pool offering different conversion ratios.

Read Also
Meesho Shares Hit Lower Circuit After Sharp Fall, Here's Why Are Investors Selling The Stock?
article-image

Extending benefits to subsidiaries
The company also proposes to formally extend the ESOP scheme to employees of its subsidiaries, both in India and overseas. These employees will be eligible for the same conversion structure, allowing their options to convert into shares of Meesho Limited—up to 36.9 crore shares from Pool-1 and 10.6 crore shares from Pool-2.

Aligning with regulatory norms
The amendments aim to eliminate cashless exercises, introduce a maximum vesting period of ten years, and comply fully with SEBI’s share-based benefit regulations. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will oversee administration and future grants. Meesho said the revisions would simplify plan governance and enhance transparency.

FPJ Shorts
Vibrant Gujarat Seminar Highlights AI-ML For Smarter Renewable Energy Integration
Vibrant Gujarat Seminar Highlights AI-ML For Smarter Renewable Energy Integration
CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs
CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling Domestic Production & US Tariffs
From Telecom To Power, India Laying Foundation For Robust AI Infrastructure
From Telecom To Power, India Laying Foundation For Robust AI Infrastructure
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%

Next steps and timeline
Voting will be conducted entirely through electronic means via NSDL, with the window open from January 14 to February 12, 2026. The resolutions will be deemed approved on February 12 if passed by the majority. Results will be announced within two working days of voting closure. Meesho’s move reflects a growing trend among newly listed tech firms to shore up talent retention by leveraging expansive ESOP pools.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling...

CITI Urges Permanent Removal Of 11% Cotton Import Duty To Boost Competitiveness Amid Falling...

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...