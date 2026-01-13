Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units

File Image |

Bengaluru: Meesho is making a bold move to unify its employee incentives. In a fresh regulatory filing, the e-commerce firm has announced a postal ballot to approve amendments to its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP 2024) and expand its reach to subsidiary employees. The decision follows Meesho’s public market debut in December 2025.

Boosting stock option coverage

Meesho is looking to ratify and amend the ESOP 2024 Plan, now set to cover up to 93,06,284 stock options, convertible into 47,55,05,141 equity shares. Pool-1 comprises 75,33,809 options (68.5% already granted), while Pool-2 has 17,72,475 options (97.9% granted), with each pool offering different conversion ratios.

Extending benefits to subsidiaries

The company also proposes to formally extend the ESOP scheme to employees of its subsidiaries, both in India and overseas. These employees will be eligible for the same conversion structure, allowing their options to convert into shares of Meesho Limited—up to 36.9 crore shares from Pool-1 and 10.6 crore shares from Pool-2.

Aligning with regulatory norms

The amendments aim to eliminate cashless exercises, introduce a maximum vesting period of ten years, and comply fully with SEBI’s share-based benefit regulations. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will oversee administration and future grants. Meesho said the revisions would simplify plan governance and enhance transparency.

Next steps and timeline

Voting will be conducted entirely through electronic means via NSDL, with the window open from January 14 to February 12, 2026. The resolutions will be deemed approved on February 12 if passed by the majority. Results will be announced within two working days of voting closure. Meesho’s move reflects a growing trend among newly listed tech firms to shore up talent retention by leveraging expansive ESOP pools.