 TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial Vehicles

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to manage end-to-end in-plant warehouse operations at its Oragadam truck manufacturing facility. Around 700 TVS employees will handle material flow, inventory optimisation, and efficiency using automation and real-time visibility tools.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Chennai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Monday said it has secured a three-year contract from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to manage in-plant warehouse operations at the truck manufacturer's facility in Oragadam. The partnership reinforces TVS Supply Chain Solutions' focus on delivering efficient, technology-driven supply chain solutions to global automotive manufacturers.

Press Release

Press Release |

Press Release

Press Release |

Under the agreement, around 700 employees from TVS Supply Chain Solutions will be deployed to manage end-to-end warehouse operations within DICV's manufacturing facility, "ensuring seamless material flow, optimised inventory management and enhanced operational efficiency," the company said in a press release.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions CEO (India and MEA) Sukumar K said the company's global experience with Daimler, combined with its expertise in in-plant logistics, automation-led operations and real-time visibility solutions, positioned it well to drive measurable efficiencies. "We look forward to further strengthening their production ecosystem and supporting their commitment to world-class manufacturing," he added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Mumbai: Anant Garje, Personal Assistant Of Minister Pankaja Munde, Seeks Bail In Wife's Suicide Abetment Case
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Set On Fire In Jogeshwari Over Cigarette Payment Dispute; Investigation Underway
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
India, Germany Move To Deepen Defence Ties As Berlin Urges Reduced Reliance On Russian Arms
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units
Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares Across Units

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

Meesho Seeks Shareholder Nod Via Postal Ballot, Extends Stock Option Benefits To 47.5 Crore Shares...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Wins 3-Year In-Plant Warehouse Contract From Daimler India Commercial...

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Reclaimed Mumbai Coastal Road Land Must Remain Open To Public: Supreme Court

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...

Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...

Trump's Envoy Signals Reset In India-US Ties, Pushes Trade Deal & Critical Tech Alliance

Trump's Envoy Signals Reset In India-US Ties, Pushes Trade Deal & Critical Tech Alliance