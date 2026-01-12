 Gold & Silver Hit Record Highs On MCX & Globally Amid US Fed Tensions, Iran Protests & Geopolitical Risks
Gold and silver prices soared to fresh record highs on January 12 amid escalating global uncertainties. MCX February gold futures climbed 1.46% to ₹1,40,838 per 10 grams, while March silver futures surged 3.66% to ₹2,61,977 per kg. Internationally, spot gold touched $4,601.17/oz and silver $83.88/oz, driven by US Justice Department pressure on the Fed, Iran protests, and weaker US jobs data.

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices touched record highs on Monday as markets reacted to the US Justice Department's escalation of tensions with the Federal Reserve and intensifying protests in Iran that heightened geopolitical risks. MCX gold February futures surged 1.46 per cent to Rs 1,40,838 per 10 grams, while MCX silver March futures rose 3.66 per cent to Rs 2,61,977 per kg. Spot gold price surged 1.45 per cent at $4,575.82 an ounce, after hitting a fresh record high of $4,601.17 level.

Silver prices gained 4.85 per cent to touch $83.19, after hitting a record high of $83.88. Fed Chair Jerome Powell disclosed that the central bank had received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department tied to his June congressional testimony on renovations at the Fed’s headquarters. The development signalled sharp intensification of US President Donald Trump’s confrontation with the Fed and renewed concerns about the central bank’s independence.

The surge to fresh record highs was supported by rising geopolitical risks, increasing political pressure on the US Federal Reserve, and weaker-than-expected US employment data, which strengthened safe-haven demand, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. Meanwhile, deadly demonstrations in Iran amplified safe‑haven flows, with markets weighing the chances of political upheaval and its implications for oil supplies. Trump had on Sunday indicated considering options on Iran, comments that added to uncertainty alongside other geopolitical flashpoints.

Last week’s US jobs report showed weaker‑than‑expected payroll gains, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver further interest‑rate cuts this year. "Gold has support at Rs 1,34,550-1,32,310 while resistance at Rs 1,41,350-1,43,670. Silver has support at Rs 2,48,810 to 2,44,170 zone while resistance at Rs2,55,810 to 2,59,470 zone," said analysts. Gold gained over 4 per cent last week, while silver rallied more than 7 per cent. Russia's war in Ukraine, the US capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and Washington's renewed signals over taking control of Greenland also act as tailwinds for rally of precious metals.

