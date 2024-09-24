 Elon Musk Meets Controversial Argentine President Javier Milei Wearing MAGA Hat
From Trump to Brazil's Bolsonaro, Musk has espoused them all. Now, in another development on the front, Musk recently met controversial Argentina President, Javier Milei. Javier has been described as an 'anti-establishment' leader who rejects conventional and established policies, principles and parties.

Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Tesla and X boss Elon Musk, from being a relatively 'liberal' opinion leader, has transitioned into a hard-right, conspiracy-theory-laced individual who has increasingly pandered to right-wing forces throughout the globe.

Musk Meets Milei

He has often been positioned in one of the verticals of populism. One of Milei's major policy avenues has been reducing the size of the government and state's expenditure. This meant withdrawal of the government from major schemes in order to bring down the South American nation's sky-high inflation rate and incompetent economy.

Musk Wears a MAGA Hat

In the meeting that was captured by cameras, the Tesla boss was donning a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat. For the uninitiated, MAGA is the slogan-cum-populist movement, or concept and idea, that has been at the centre of Donald Trump's campaigns. The video was posted on an account associated with Javier Milei. The original post with video read, "This was the reunion between Elon Musk and Javier Milei. Argentina will be great again." The post was then reposted by Musk himself.

In a post, quoting the Argentine president, Musk exclaimed, "Libertad!".

Another marquee policy of Milei has also aimed at dollarising the Argentine economy.

Milei Economics

In addition to the aforementioned policies, Milei has also focused on other facets. Another marquee policy of Milei has also aimed at dollarising the Argentine economy. For this, Milei has resorted to devaluing the currency, to bring the country's official rate close to its actual market rate.

Musk, who has now transformed into a Trumpian-Republican talking head, met with Milei. Musk, in his usually abstruse style, greeted Milei.

Currently, the US dollar, which is the world's reserve currency, is equivalent to 965.24 Argentine pesos, the Latin American nation's official currency.

