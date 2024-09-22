Elon Musk Reacts To 'Cybertruck' Album Cover Of Rapper DaBaby

Elon Musk is known for his way of thinking that to some is innovative and to others is abstruse. A result of one such thinking is what led to the inception of the much-discussed Tesla Cybertruck.

Cybertruck on Album Cover

The Cybertruck, given its appearance and functioning, has been the subject of fervent discussion. Some have lauded the Tesla truck for its apparent innovation; others have chided it and called it dangerous.

In a recent development in the matter, American Rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, AKA DaBaby, recently released an album, which carried an album cover featuring Tesla's Cybertruck.

According to one X account, which identified itself as Tesla Newswire, this album cover serves as free advertising for the EV maker, reaching about 4.3 million of the rapper's followers.

Another X user, who happens to be a Tesla investor, shared a post on the matter and said, "Rapper DaBaby, who has over 35 million monthly listeners, released his new album cover with a Cybertruck. His most-viewed music video ever has 544 million views on YouTube.

The Tesla investor further added, "Rapper Meek Mill also released a new song last night called Cybertruck. Tesla’s Cybertruck is currently the most popular vehicle in Hip-Hop culture."

Elon Musk Reacts

The company boss, Elon Musk, responded to this post from the Tesla investor. In his post, Musk did not exactly use the choicest of words but posted emojis to express his thoughts. Musk reacted to that with two 'fire' emojis.

Tesla's Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a controversial vehicle and has often divided many motorheads. As per reports, until July 2024, Elon Musk-led Tesla had managed to sell as many as 11,558 units of the Cybertruck. However, it also needs to be noted that in late June 2024, Tesla recalled some of these Cybertrucks due to malfunctioning windscreen wipers.

Price, needless to say, is another factor here. In the truck arena, a Mahindra Bolero Camper would cost buyers around Rs 10 to 11 lakh. One of the biggest names in the segment, an Isuzu D-Max would cost around Rs 11.55 to 12.40 lakh. Meanwhile, Tesla Cybertruck would start at around Rs 50 lakh.