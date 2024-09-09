Elon Musk Could Be A Trillionaire In 3 Years; India's Gautam Adani To Join Tesla Boss By 2028, Says Report

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk | AFP

In the capitalist world, the one with capital is always poised to expand their resources. And that is precisely what has come to pass over the distant and recent past. Numbers are starting to seem smaller than what they were before.

Trillionaire in Three Years

In another potential number dwarfing number that will come to pass soon, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, could be the first ever trillionaire in the world.

According to the Informa Connect Academy report, all this could happen in the next 3 years or by 2027.

According to the report, the Adani Group head, Gautam Adani, could be next in line, after the Tesla and SpaceX boss, to attain trillionaire status. This could happen in the next 4 years or by 2028. All this would be attainable if the growth rate of the wealth remained at 123 per cent.

Gautam Adani in Line

Coming back to the X boss, Elon Musk currently has a net worth of USD 241.8 billion, ahead of Jeff Bezos at USD 190 billion, as per the real-time Forbes Billionaire list. According to the same Forbes list, Gautam Adani stands at 21st position with a net worth of USD 80 billion.

When it comes to other potential trillionaires, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, known for his leather jackets and his company's famous Blackwell chips, will follow Adani to be worth USD 1000 billion. Huang is currently worth USD 90.2 billion, occupying the 17th position on the list of the world's richest people.

It is interesting to note that the biggest name in Elon Musk's portfolio, EV maker Tesla current market cap stands at USD 673.20 billion, which in itself has declined by 8.45 per cent in the recent past.

And the company has not had the best past few quarters, as the company has had to face stiff competition from major players in the cutthroat EV industry.