Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Google If Elected US president In 2024 Presidential Elections

(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump | ANI

Donald Trump, the former US president and Republican Party's presidential candidate for US Presidential Election 2024, has threatened that he will prosecute Google if he becomes president again. The reason? Trump says Google was showing negative articles about him and not about US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is facing-off against him as Democratic Party candidate.

Trump's latest threat, perceived characteristic of him, has come on Truth Social. Trump owns this social media platform.

“It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris,” the former president said in the post.

“This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections. If not, and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, when I win the Election and become President of the United States.” the post said further.

He offered no substantial evidence to support the claim.

Google responds

The search giant drew attention to one of its earlier statements countering Trump's claims.

“Both campaign websites consistently appear at the top of Search for relevant and common search queries,” said Google in its statement.

“This report looked at a single rare search term on a single day a few weeks ago, and even for that search, both candidates’ websites ranked in the top results on Google.” it added.

Trump, who was US president from 2016 to 2020, is neck-to-neck with Kamala Harris in almost all opinion polls. However, it is widely perceived that he is at advantage and has a realistic chance to become US president after 2024 polls.