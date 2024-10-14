 Third Assassination Attempt? Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Rally In California's Coachella With Loaded Firearm; Charged With Illegal Possession
The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, police said. Miller has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition and was released on a USD 5,000 bail later that day. Police said Miller is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organisation.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump |

California: A Nevada man was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in California's Coachella on Saturday after deputies recovered a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine in his vehicle, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from an entrance to the rally, police said.

"We probably stopped another assassination attempt," Riverside county sheriff, Chad Bianco, said, adding that Miller was plotting to kill Trump.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas was not just armed with guns but also false press and VIP passes when he was apprehended by authorities.

The suspect was driving a black SUV that was stopped at a security checkpoint outside Trump's rally.

Accused Booked For Illegal Possession Of Loaded Firearm

Miller has been charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition and was released on a USD 5,000 bail later that day. Police said Miller is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organisation.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former president Trump or attendees of the event," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

A joint federal statement was issued by the US Attorney's Office, US Secret Service, and FBI regarding the incident.

"The US Attorney's Office, US Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's arrest on Saturday. The US Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and Former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing," the statement read.

"The US Attorney's Office, US Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night's events," it added.

Security Ramped Up At Rally

Security was heightened at the rally, with media members and VIP ticket holders routed through multiple intersections where state and local law enforcement conducted thorough vehicle searches, including using K-9 units.

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Trump's Palm Beach golf course. He has since pleaded not guilty.

