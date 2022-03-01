With help from Ukrainian boxers and contacts, Indian pugilist Neeraj Goyat out to help students travelling to Lviv

Operation Ganga, initiated by the Indian government for the evacuation of Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine is in full swing. As the Russian military is closing in on the eastern side of Ukraine, Indians are taking every possible step to escape to Western Ukraine, which is currently considered safe and borders Poland, Slovakia, Hungary — the countries where most evacuations have taken place till date.

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat has also jumped in to contribute in his own little way and help Indians on Ukrainian soil.

“I know a lot of boxers from Ukraine and I am in touch with them. Students who need help in any way can contact them. I have made a group on WhatsApp and tried to bring the students and the boxers on one platform. And those not in the group, I sent out a tweet asking them to contact me,” Goyat told the Free Press Journal from Haryana.

The boxer also added that the students should get in touch with boxers if they need anything - food, travel or stay. “The boxers in Ukraine will make every possible effort to provide what is needed.”

Goyat also posted a video of 25-30 students travelling by train from Kharkiv to Lviv. The train, in which the students are travelling, seems jam-packed.

With Russia’s military moving towards Kyiv and Kharkiv in very large numbers, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had this morning issued an advisory for students to urgently leave Kyiv by rail or whatever means possible.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST