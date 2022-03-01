'I have left my original documents in the apartment': Indian students leave valuable possessions back in Ukraine

As students explore all the possible avenues to get out from the warstricken cities they have been residing in for years, in Ukraine, many of them have left behind valuable possessions in their rented apartments, hostel rooms, etc. A constant worry that they will lose their belongings haunts students and explains a broader theme of anguish and despair that led them to make these choices.

Shreya Pal, a student from Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy, who is now back in India, told the Free Press Journal that some of her important documents remain in the apartment she rented in Ukraine.

“Everything from my 11th and 12th marksheets, NEET-related documents, and birth certificate remain in Dnipro, as I wasn’t able to carry them with me,” said Shreya, who added that they are all original documents and has been assured by her friends in Ukraine regarding its maintenance.

Others like Jaineel Jani, a student from Gujarat who came back to India, left things that are worth thousands of rupees in his hostel room. “I had bought my own furniture, television set, and home theatre in Dnipro, which I left in my room,” said Jaineel, who added that since only the room and kitchen facilities are provided by the hostel, they are allowed to bring other items. “I didn’t bring back some rings and pendant I bought from Ukraine,” Jaineel told FPJ further adding that he has kept them in a cupboard and has asked his junior to give the room to someone who would want to take shelter amid the war.

Aadarsh Parashar, a student from Lviv National Medical University, who is pursuing a medical course, left Ukraine without his books for the semester. “I left my study material and a few clothes in the apartment,” said Aadarsh, who added that though he can find the PDFs of the chapters, he spent a lot of money on the books.

Students who haven’t reached India yet but are taking shelter in cities across Ukraine and its neighbouring countries have taken items they deem essential with them.

Saad Ansari, who has been evacuated to Romania, has taken with him a pair of clothes and medicines while leaving behind books, a camera, and a laptop. “I am currently staying in a dormitory arranged by the Indian Embassy with the help of the Romanian government,” Saad added.

Firoz Ahmed from Odessa, who stated that volunteers from Moldova helped him and other students from the university to find shelter at Nicolae Testemițanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy, said that he couldn’t bring enough food with him as the thought of carrying heavy luggage while escaping from one country to another didn’t seem reasonable.

Waseem Khan, who returned to the city of Lviv after a failed attempt to cross the border, echoed the same sentiment

