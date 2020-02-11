With an eye on China & Russia, Donald Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget

Unlike India, where the Union finance minister tables the budgetary proposals and delivers a speech in the Parliament, the US president send his annual budgetary suggestions in document format to the Congress, which, over the next few months, debates, deliberates and votes on it.

"The Budget prioritizes funding for programs that would deliver warfighting advantages against China and Russia and sustains efforts over the last three years to focus defense investments in modernization, lethality, and innovation that provides the Nation's troops a competitive advantage over all adversaries," the White House said. Underpinned by the 2018 National Defense Strategy, the budget sustains and builds on efforts over the last three years to prioritise investments in modernisation, lethality, and innovation.

The budget continues the administration's work to rebuild the military and improve readiness while balancing the need for reform, efficiency, and accountability at every level, the White House said. The Pentagon, in its budget proposal, said the security environment continued to change in dangerous ways, China and Russia continue to employ aggressive tactics to coerce neighbours, suppress dissent and undermine freedom.

"They present existential challenges to United States interests and global norms," it said, adding that Iran and North Korea continued to pursue weapons of mass destruction. According to the Pentagon, China possesses one of the largest militaries in the world and is becoming increasingly comfortable portraying itself as a counter to the United States. Russia has also upgraded conventional forces while investing heavily in cyber, space, electronic warfare, and hybrid warfare capabilities.

Beijing continues to violate the sovereignty of Indo-Pacific nations and expand its control abroad under the pretense of Belt and Road infrastructure investments, it said. Meanwhile, it is pursuing advantages in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and 5G, while exploiting other nations' intellectual property for its own gain, the Department of Defense said.