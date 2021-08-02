Why ceding so much land to China, asks Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that “Mr Modi and his minions have ceded thousands of square kilimetres of Indian land to China," and asked "when exactly are we getting it back?" He was commenting on no big solution emerging from the 12th round of talks between India and China to resolve the border issues. The Congress asked why the Modi govt is silent on recovering Indian areas captured by China and telling its army to go back.

The Congress regretted that no assurance emerged from China in the talks that could show that China will back off its forces from Gogra Post, Hotspring and other Indian territories.