Rahul Gandhi to meet with Opposition MPs to discuss strategy in House, TMC to join talks

Amid talks of a ‘mock Parliament’ outside the building, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday in which he is likely to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon Session at a time when the Parliament is seeing a deadlock.

Sources have said an invitation is also being sent to Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has so far kept itself from joint meetings similar organised by the Congress party. TMC sources have confirmed that they will attend the breakfast meeting called by Rahul Gandhi.

“The Opposition MPs will sit together for breakfast to form a joint strategy to take on the government, which has been denying us an opportunity to discuss the Pegasus snooping issue,” said a senior Congress MP.