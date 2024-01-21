Who Were The Passengers On The Ill-Fated Falcon-10 That Crashed In Afghanistan? Here’s What We Know

Dassault Falcon-10 (Representational) | Wikipedia

A Russian private jet with six occupants is suspected to have crashed in a secluded region of rural Afghanistan, authorities said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday in the mountainous vicinity near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, as confirmed by regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri. A rescue team has been sent to the area.

Zebak is situated approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, characterised by its rural and mountainous terrain with a sparse population of only a few thousand people.

The Badakhshan police chief's office also affirmed the crash in an official statement.

Information about the crashed plane

In Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities reported that a Dassault Falcon 10, with four crew members and two passengers on board, went missing. The Russian-registered aircraft "stopped communicating and disappeared from radar screens," authorities stated, describing the flight as originating from Thailand's U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport.

The aircraft was functioning as a chartered ambulance flight, traveling from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and then proceeding to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.

Who were onboard the ill-fated plane?

Russian authorities stated that the aircraft is owned by Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. Additionally, officials mentioned that the Falcon 10 involved in the accident was manufactured in 1978.

As per various reports, apart from 4 crew members, two onboard were Russian couple named Anatoly Evsyukov (65) and Anna Evsyukova (64). The other four crew members are named Dmitry Belyakov, Arkady Grachev, Igor Syvorotkin, and Pavel Popov.

Anatoly Evsyukov is reportedly the Technical Director of DGC company in Moscow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did the company say about crash?

The Athletic Group company, which owned the Falcon 10 plane missing in Afghanistan, does not have reliable data about the crash, said the head of the organisation, Ekaterina Agapova. In an interview with NEWS.ru, she said that the company is now trying to understand the situation.