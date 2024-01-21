Taliban Says Indian Plane Enroute To Moscow Crashes In Afghanistan's Badakhshan; DGCA Denies Claims | Representative Photo

An Indian plane en route to Moscow has crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan on Saturday, said Afghanistan media reports citing sources. The head of information and culture of the Taliban in Badakhshan confirmed the incident, stating that the passenger plane crashed in Topkhaneh Mountain, covering districts Karan, Manjan and Zibak in the province.

He said that a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident. As of now, official sources in Afghanistan have not provided information regarding casualties or the cause of the crash. The situation is currently under investigation. However, the DGCA swiftly shared a statement quashing reports of an Indian plane being involved in the crash.

An Indian passenger plane crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, said head of the department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan, Zabihullah Amiri.

DGCA Issues Clarification

Taking swift cognisance of the incident and after investigating the issue, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) immediately came up with a statement dismissing claims of the plane involved in the crash being an Indian one. "DGCA official confirms this is not an Indian plane. A plane that crashed in the mountains of Topkhana alongside the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak of Badakhshan province, was Moroccan registered DF 10 aircraft," said a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official in a statement to ANI.

"The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in another clarification over the incident.

