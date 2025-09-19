Who Was Mohammed Nizamuddin? 30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Shot Dead By Cops In United States

Mohammad Nizamuddin, who was allegedly shot dead in California, United States. | X @WorldAlertHi

Hyderabad: An Indian-origin man from Telangana was shot dead by cops in California, United States. The incident took place in Santa Clara earlier this month. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin. The Indian-origin techie was allegedly shot dead after a scuffle with his roommate on September 3.

The Indian techie's family received information about his death on September 18. The deceased's family appealed to Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar to help them bring back the body of Nizamuddin as soon as possible.

Who Was Nizamuddin?

Nizamuddin was an India-origin techie working in California. Nizamuddin, a native of Telangana's Mehbubnagar, had gone to the US in 2016 to pursue higher studies at Florida College. After completing his course, he joined a company and later moved to California after being promoted, according to his family. He was a software professional.

Nizamuddin's Father's Statement:

Nizamuddin reportedly had a quarrel with his roommate over an AC or over a minor dispute. Neighbours called the police as the quarrel escalated into violence. The deceased's family alleged racial discrimination and demanded a probe into the matter.

Nizamuddin's father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, wrote a letter to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

In the letter, Hasnuddin. In the letter, Hasnuddin mentioned that he received information about his son's death on Thursday, almost 15 days after Nizamuddin's death. Notably, the deceased's friend informed the family about the tragic incident.