 Who Is Ryan Routh? Man Arrested With AK-47-Style Rifle For Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt In Florida
Monday, September 16, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump narrowly avoided an assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday, according to the FBI. The suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested after Secret Service agents opened fire near Trump's golf course. A high-powered AK-47-style rifle equipped with a scope and a GoPro camera was found at the scene.

Routh reportedly fled the area after Secret Service agents opened fire, escaping in a black car. Witnesses helped authorities identify the vehicle, leading to Routh's capture. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed that Routh is in custody as a potential suspect.

"We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated in a press conference, as reported by AFP.

Who Is Ryan Routh?

Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, North Carolina, has no formal military background but has previously expressed a strong desire to participate in armed conflict, particularly in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in 2022, according to a New York Times report.

On social media, including X (formerly Twitter), Routh openly declared his willingness to 'fight and die' in Ukraine, advocating for civilian involvement in global conflicts. He had reportedly written in one of his posts that, "I AM WILLING TO FLY TO KRAKOW AND GO TO THE BORDER OF UKRAINE TO VOLUNTEER AND FIGHT AND DIE."

Routh’s online presence further highlighted his activism, with his Signal messaging app profile stating, "Civilians must change this war and prevent future wars." According to the report, his WhatsApp bio also referenced a call to support human rights, freedom and democracy, particularly in China.

Beyond online declarations, Routh’s activities included claims of travelling to Ukraine to assist in the war effort and recruit Afghan soldiers, as mentioned in a 2023 interview with The New York Times. This is not Routh's first encounter with violent behaviour. In 2002, he was arrested after barricading himself in a building with a fully automatic weapon in Greensboro, though the outcome of that case is unclear.

Former President Trump Safe After Incident

Following the incident, Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung assured the public that the former president was safe. Trump himself echoed the sentiment, stating, "Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!"

The incident comes just weeks after a previous assassination attempt targetting Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear before the assailant was shot dead by the Secret Service agents.

