 Who Is Mohammed al-Ghamdi? Saudi Man Sentenced 30-Years For Criticising Government On Social Media
Who Is Mohammed al-Ghamdi? Saudi Man Sentenced 30-Years For Criticising Government On Social Media

Mohammed as-Ghamdi, a former Saudi teacher, was arrested in 2008 for a social media post criticizing the Saudi government. His sentence was changed from death to 30 years in prison shortly after his the death sentence was overturned.

Manasi Kamble Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Retired Saudi teacher, Mohammed as-Ghamdi, sentenced to death over posts should be released

A Saudi court has given a retired teacher a 30-year jail term for criticizing the government on social media, which comes shortly after his death penalty was reversed, according to his brother on Tuesday. The heightened repression under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Gulf kingdom's de facto ruler, was underscored by the death sentence imposed on Mohammed al-Ghamdi, according to critics.

Background Of The Case

Ghamdi had been sentenced to death by the Specialised Criminal Court in July 2023 after his arrest in June 2022, with charges that included conspiracy against the Saudi leadership and supporting terrorist ideology, based on his social media posts that advocated for “prisoners of conscience,” including jailed clerics Salman al-Awda and Awad al-Qarni. Despite having only nine followers on his social media account, Ghamdi’s critical remarks against the government led to serious legal repercussions.

Reactions And Statements

In a September 2023 interview with Fox News, Prince Mohammed expressed regret over Ghamdi’s initial death sentence and expressed hope for a more favorable outcome. His case highlights the growing crackdown on dissent in the kingdom, where even a few critical social media posts can lead to life-altering consequences.

Family Response And Political Implications

Ghamdi’s sentence, which followed the overturning of a death penalty, has sparked global attention and raised questions about the cost of free speech in some parts of the world. His brother, Saeed al-Ghamdi, an Islamic scholar residing in Britain, described the shifting judgments as indicative of the politicized nature of Saudi Arabia’s judicial system. He stated on social media that his brother was unjustly arrested and condemned the harsh penalties imposed for expressing dissent.

Parallel Cases

In a troubling parallel, Saeed also reported that another brother, Asaad al-Ghamdi, received a 20-year sentence for similar criticisms online. There has been no indication yet whether Asaad’s sentence will be reviewed. The Gulf Centre for Human Rights pointed out that Ghamdi's presence on social media platform X had only nine followers when his legal problems came to light last year.

Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

While Crown Prince Mohammed aims to modernize Saudi Arabia through the Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to transform the kingdom into a global hub for tourism and business, the ongoing crackdowns on free speech and human rights violations continue to attract international scrutiny. Insiders said Ghamdi was alleged to have plotted against the Saudi authorities, undermining government institutions and advocating for terrorist beliefs.

