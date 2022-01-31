Who is Massod Khan? All you need to know about Pakistan's pick as next ambassador to US and controversy surrounding him

In a big blow to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration, the United States has blocked the appointment of the next Pakistani ambassador, Masood Khan, over possible terror links. Calling him “terror sympathiser”, Congressman Scott Perry has urged President Joe Biden to reject Masood's appointment.

In a letter, Congressman Perry said that Masood Khan's appointment can only be described as a "breathtaking lack of judgment at best," and "a demonstration of Islamabad's unmitigated contempt for the United States at worst." "While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new Ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough. I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States," Scott Perry said in his letter to Biden.

Perry said that Masood Khan has praised both terrorists and foreign terrorist organisations - including Hizbul Mujahideen - in stark and unsettling terms.

"He has encouraged young men to emulate jihadists like Burhan Wani, a former commander of Hizbul Mujahideen who dedicated his life to a holy war against India. In 2017, Khan lashed out at the United States for designating the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen for sanctions, calling those sanctions unjustifiable. In 2019, Khan willingly appeared alongside Fazlur Rehman Khalil, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) who is the founder of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation," the US lawmaker added.

In the letter, Perry further explained how the Ambassador-designate Masood Khan is a supporter of the terrorist groups Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as Helping Hand for Relief and Development, a group that had no qualms establishing a partnership with the foreign terrorist organization responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Reportedly, Masood Khan's nomination was sent to Washington by Pakistan Foreign Office in November last year. However, media reports say the US had deliberately delayed the approval of Pakistan's ambassador-designate posting in Washington and sought more time for his approval.

Know more about Masood Khan:

The 70-year-old is a native of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was born in Rawalakot, the capital of Poonch district.

According to a report in The Print, Khan joined the foreign service in Pakistan in 1980 and went on to serve in various positions. He was the spokesperson of the foreign ministry from 2003-2005. He later became Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2005-2008. He also served as ambassador to China from 2008-2012 and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York from 2012-2015.

Khan was also appointed as the 27th president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the period between August 2016 to August 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:06 PM IST